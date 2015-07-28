* Turkish jets began bombing PKK camps last week
* Operation parts of wider "terrorist" crackdown
* Kurdish party sees bid to eliminate it
* Western allies keen to avoid collapse of peace process
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, July 28 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Tuesday it was impossible to continue a peace process
with Kurdish militants and urged parliament to strip politicians
with links to them of immunity from prosecution.
Hours after he spoke, the Turkish military said its F-16
fighter jets had bombed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants
in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak, which borders
Iraq, in response to an attack on a group of gendarmes.
Turkey last week launched air strikes on PKK camps in
northern Iraq following a series of attacks on its police
officers and soldiers blamed on the Kurdish militant group.
The PKK has said the air strikes, launched virtually in
parallel with strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria,
rendered the peace process meaningless but stopped short of
formally pulling out.
"It is not possible for us to continue the peace process
with those who threaten our national unity and brotherhood,"
Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara before departing on an
official visit to China.
Western allies have said they recognise Turkey's right to
self-defence but have urged the NATO member not to allow peace
efforts with the PKK to collapse. While deeming the PKK a
terrorist organisation, Washington depends heavily on allied
Syrian Kurdish fighters in battling Islamic State in Syria.
An emergency NATO meeting in Brussels on Tuesday offered
political support for Turkey's campaigns in Syria and Iraq, and
Erdogan signalled Turkey may have a "duty" to become more
involved.
For NATO allies, the prospect of Turkey, which borders Iran,
Iraq and Syria, fighting a domestic conflict against Kurdish as
well as Islamist fighters is a deep concern. But for many in
Turkey, Kurdish rebellion remains the primary national threat.
Besir Atalay, spokesman for the ruling AK Party, said it was
too soon to declare the peace process over and said it could
resume if "terrorist elements" put down arms and left Turkey.
"There is currently a stagnation in the mechanism but it
would restart where it left off if these intentions emerge," he
told a press conference in Ankara.
POLITICAL GAMBLE
Braving nationalist anger, Erdogan introduced tentative
reforms on Kurdish rights and in 2012 launched negotiations to
try to end a PKK insurgency that has killed 40,000 people since
1984. A fragile ceasefire had been holding since March 2013.
However, any calculation Erdogan may have had that his
political gamble would reap broad electoral support from Kurds,
some 20 percent of the population, demonstrably failed.
The pro-Kurdish HDP party won 13 percent of the vote in a
June 7 poll, helping to deprive the AKP Erdogan founded of a
majority in parliament for the first time since 2002.
Many Kurds believe that by reviving conflict with the PKK,
Erdogan seeks to undermine support for the HDP ahead of a
possible early election. That poll - so runs the argument -
could then provide him with the majority he seeks to change the
constitution and increase his powers.
"He is trying to achieve the result he failed to in the June
7 election in a political coup. That's the real aim of the steps
taken now," the PKK said in an e-mailed statement.
It accused Erdogan of trying to "crush" the Kurdish
political movement "to create an authoritarian, hegemonic
system", but it did not directly address his latest comments.
Turkey has shut down almost all Kurdish political parties
over the years. Erdogan, who has accused the HDP of links to the
PKK, said he opposed party closures but urged parliament to lift
the immunity of politicians with links to "terrorist groups".
"We have committed no unforgivable crimes. Our only crime
was winning 13 percent of vote," HDP chairman Selahattin
Demirtas told party members in parliament.
"The only way for the AKP to be in government on its own is
if the HDP is liquidated. Tomorrow the HDP's 80 lawmakers will
submit a request for immunity to be lifted," he said,
effectively challenging parliament to fulfil Erdogan's threat.
SEEKING LEGITIMACY
Casting the operations as a war on terrorist groups "without
distinction", Turkey opened its air bases to the U.S.-led
coalition against Islamic State and launched air strikes against
the jihadists in Syria and the PKK in northern Iraq last week.
It has since been rallying international support.
"No steps back will be taken in our fight against terrorism.
This is a process and it will continue with the same
determination," Erdogan said, after phone calls overnight with
French President Francois Hollande, the king of Saudi Arabia and
the emir of Qatar.
Presidential sources said all three leaders had expressed
their support.
But Western allies are also concerned that Erdogan should
not abandon several years of work on a peace process with the
PKK, which has entailed giving Kurds more cultural rights with
the prospect, over time, of greater autonomy in the southeastern
regions where they constitute a majority.
"Dangerous rhetorics in Turkey against HDP, which won 6
million votes in last elections. Time to face that reality," the
European parliament's Turkey rapporteur Kati Piri wrote on
Twitter.
Turkish officials reject the notion that the action against
the PKK is motivated by domestic politics, pointing to a series
of militant attacks on the security forces in recent weeks.
On Monday, a gendarmerie major in the eastern province of
Mus died after being shot by suspected PKK militants, while in
the nearby province of Van a military unit came under fire.
There have been more attacks since the air strikes began.
Suspected PKK militants blew up a bridge late on Monday on a
major highway in the southeast, while gunmen attacked a soldier
in the town of Semdinli, triggering clashes. The military said
the soldier later died, at least the fourth member of the
security forces to be killed over the past week.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley in
Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Giles Elgood)