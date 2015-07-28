ANKARA, July 28 Turkey's peace process with
Kurdish militants could continue if "terrorist elements" put
down their weapons and leave the country, Besir Atalay,
spokesman for the ruling AK Party, said on Tuesday.
"We cannot say that the peace process is defacto over. There
is currently a stagnation in the mechanism but it would restart
where it left off if these intentions emerge," Atalay told a
press conference in Ankara.
President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier it was impossible to
continue the peace process and urged parliament to strip
politicians with links to "terrorist groups" of immunity from
prosecution.
