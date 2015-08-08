* HDP leader calls for observing ceasefire, dialogue
* Six killed in clashes on Friday
* Kurdish militant ceasefire declared in March 2013
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 8 The leader of Turkey's
pro-Kurdish party called on Saturday for the militant Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) to "remove its finger from the trigger" and
for the government to halt a surge in violence by launching
talks.
The PKK announced it was stepping up attacks in mid-July
over what it said were violations by Turkish forces of a 2013
ceasefire. The violence worsened when Turkey began an air
campaign against PKK camps in northern Iraq on July 24.
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas
was speaking a day after six people were killed in clashes
between security forces and militants in the mainly Kurdish
southeast.
"Today we call to both sides: the PKK must immediately
remove its finger from the trigger and declare it will observe
the ceasefire," Demirtas told reporters in the southeastern city
of Van.
He said the government must halt security operations and
declare itself ready for dialogue.
Demirtas' HDP won 13 percent of the vote in a June 7
parliamentary election. He has considerable influence among the
party's grassroots Kurdish supporters, most of whom are
sympathetic to the PKK.
The flare-up in violence comes at a time of political
uncertainty in Turkey. A coalition has yet to be established,
raising the possibility of a snap election.
"A coalition may be formed or not but peace is urgent. Mr
Davutoglu, we are not requesting this from you. You are obliged
to do it," Demirtas said in comments addressed to Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu.
Ankara launched a peace process with the PKK in late 2012
and a ceasefire declared in 2013 had largely held until now.
As well as PKK targets, Turkish jets have hit Islamic State
positions in Syria. Ankara has also allowed the U.S.-led
coalition targeting the IS militants to use its air bases.
On Friday evening militants fired a rocket at an armoured
car in the town of Cizre, killing a police officer and wounding
another, security sources said.
Earlier that day, three people were killed and seven wounded
during clashes between police and PKK in the town of Silopi,
like Cizre in Sirnak province, close to Turkey's borders with
Syria and Iraq.
In two other separate incidents in Van and Agri provinces,
militants killed two soldiers, bringing the death toll among
Turkish security forces since July 20 to at least 21.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United
States and European Union, launched its insurgency in 1984. More
than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
