* Air raids killed 100s of PKK militants last month
* Total 24 Turkish security force members killed
* Boosting PKK leader's role key to peacemaking -HDP
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 9 Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) militants attacked a military outpost and a police
car in southeast Turkey overnight, killing a policeman,
officials and security sources said on Sunday, in further
violence jeopardising a fragile peace process.
The Turkish military launched an air campaign against PKK
camps in northern Iraq on July 24 after a resurgence of militant
attacks. State-run Anadolu news agency said more than 260
militants had been killed, including senior PKK figures, and
more than 400 wounded by Aug. 1.
It gave no source for the figures. The fighting threatens
tenuous peacemaking efforts, with the PKK having declared last
month that it was stepping up attacks and accusing Turkey of
violating a 2013 ceasefire.
Late on Saturday, PKK gunmen fired on a police car in the
town of Midyat in Mardin province, killing one officer and
wounding another, the governor's office said in a statement.
PKK fighters also launched rockets at a military outpost in
the Bulanik district of Mus province, triggering a brief
gunfight, security sources said. No casualties were reported.
A day earlier, six people were killed in clashes between
security forces and militants in the mainly Kurdish southeast of
the NATO member country.
Alarmed at the violence, Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP) leader urged the PKK on Saturday to
"remove its finger from the trigger" and said the government
should launch talks to restore calm.
The HDP has played an important role in the peace process
with regular visits to PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in his jail on
Imrali island south of Istanbul. Those visits were halted before
the June parliamentary election and the government has indicated
they will not be permitted to resume.
The HDP called in a statement on Sunday for an end to
military operations and restoration of the truce, saying that
reviving peacemaking hinged on bolstering Ocalan's ability to
negotiate.
"If the process is to continue, it is necessary to create
the conditions for Mr Ocalan to conduct negotiating efforts on
his own initiative, in a time frame set by him, with delegations
from all sections (of society) proposed by him," it said.
Anadolu said 24 security force members had been killed in
attacks in the last month, and 12 PKK rebels killed in clashes.
As well as PKK targets, Turkish jets have hit Islamic State
insurgent positions in neighbouring Syria. Ankara has also
allowed the U.S.-led coalition trying to roll back Islamic State
territorial gains to use its air bases.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United
States and European Union, launched its insurgency in 1984. More
than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
