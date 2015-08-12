(Changes day to Wednesday)
DIYARBAKIR Aug 12 A Turkish soldier and two
fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed
when militants attacked a military outpost in the southeastern
province of Diyarbakir, security sources said on Wednesday.
At least four other soldiers and a local security contractor
were wounded when militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at
the outpost, sparking a firefight. The incident is the latest in
a surge of violence during the recent weeks between Turkish
security forces and the PKK.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing
by Jonny Hogg)