* Deadliest attack since collapse of ceasefire in July
* Army says 16 soldiers killed
* Erdogan vows more determined fight, says election goes on
* Insecurity helps push lira to a record low
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 7 Turkish warplanes
bombed Kurdish insurgent targets overnight after the militants
staged what appeared to be their deadliest attack since the
collapse of a two-year-old ceasefire in July and killed 16
government soldiers.
The military said its aircraft bombed 23 targets in a
mountainous area near the Iraqi frontier on Monday. Another six
soldiers had been wounded, but none were in critical condition.
The clashes, weeks before polls the ruling AK Party hopes
will restore its majority, threaten to sink a peace process
President Tayyip Erdogan launched in 2012 in an attempt to end
an insurgency that has killed more than 40,000 people.
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) rebels said they had killed 31
servicemen in an attack on a convoy and clashes on Sunday in the
mountainous Daglica area of Hakkari province, near the Iraqi
border. The army statement said 16 had died, making this the
highest military death toll in a single attack for years.
"Those mountains will be cleared of these terrorists.
Whatever it takes, they will be cleared," Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu told a news conference after a meeting with the chief
of the military general staff.
"The mountains, plains and cities of this country will not
be left to terrorists. That's it. Our sorrow is deep and grave."
The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the European Union and United States.
Erdogan said in an interview late on Sunday on the A Haber
TV channel that the fight against the PKK would now become more
determined. He said 2,000 PKK militants had been killed since
the conflict resumed in July.
Uncertainty arising from the conflict, coinciding with a
campaign against Islamic State militants based in Syria, has
unnerved investors, with the lira dropping to record
lows against the dollar.
The unrest has raised questions over how security can be
guaranteed for the Nov. 1 vote. But Erdogan, who has dominated
Turkish politics for over a decade and now seeks a parliamentary
mandate to extend his executive powers, said the election would
go ahead.
The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), accused by
the government of being bound to the PKK, called for a renewed
ceasefire and an extraordinary parliamentary meeting. Leader
Selahattin Demirtas cut short a European visit, saying there
could be no justification for killing.
"We will not surrender to war policies which only deem death
proper for the people's poor children and splatter blood on the
mothers' dreams of peace," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the
Daglica attack and conflict in the southeastern town of Cizre.
Local media reports said a lieutenant colonel in command of
the Daglica battalion was among those killed.
"Two of our armoured vehicles suffered heavy damage after
the detonation of hand-made explosives on the road. As a result
of the blast, there were martyrs and wounded among our heroic
armed comrades," the military statement said.
EMERGENCY MEETING
A security source said that after the militants detonated
explosives along the road, a clash broke out between the
soldiers and fighters from the PKK.
Davutoglu chaired an emergency meeting with military and
intelligence chiefs on Sunday night in Ankara following the
attack, cutting short a visit to the city of Konya.
"The pain of our security forces who were martyred in the
treacherous attack by the separatist terrorist organisation
sears our hearts," Erdogan said in a statement.
After he spoke, some 200 people chanting pro-Erdogan slogans
attacked the Hurriyet newspaper's offices in Istanbul, accusing
it of misquoting him and implying that the president was trying
to gain political capital from the Daglica attack.
Protesters with sticks and stones smashed windows, according
to the Dogan news agency, part of the same group as Hurriyet,
which has attracted criticism from pro-government circles over
its coverage of the conflict.
The PKK launched its insurgency in 1984 with the aim of
carving out a state in the mainly Kurdish southeast. It later
moderated its goal to strengthening Kurdish political rights.
Some Turks fear Kurds in Syria, backed by the United States
in their fight against Islamic state, and Kurds in Iraq, as well
as the PKK, harbour ambitions of an independent contiguous
Kurdish state.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph
Boulton)