* PKK commander says ceasefire "finished"
* Turkey vows to maintain process, slams "ingratitude"
* Jailed PKK leader Ocalan's reaction highly anticipated
By Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk
MURSITPINAR, Turkey, Sept 26 The siege by
Islamic State militants of a largely Kurdish Syrian border town
has become a rallying point for Turkey's Kurds, not just against
the Sunni insurgents but against the Turkish state, endangering
a fragile peace process with Ankara.
Fuelled by suspicions that Turkey is supporting the Sunni
Muslim militants, the Kurds have clashed at Mursitpinar in
Turkey with security forces who have fired water cannon and tear
gas partly in a bid to prevent them joining the fight across the
border in the Syrian town of Kobani.
The growing Kurdish anger towards Ankara poses the biggest
threat so far to a historic peace process initiated in 2012 by
now President Tayyip Erdogan, an effort to end a three-decade
insurgency by militants pushing for greater Kurdish rights.
The conflict has killed 40,000 people, most of them Kurds.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said Ankara had
violated a ceasefire, declared by its jailed leader Abdullah
Ocalan in March last year, by supporting Islamic State.
Commander Murat Karayilan declared the ceasefire "finished"
in an interview with a TV station close to the PKK this week.
While Kurdish politicians involved in the process have been
more cautious, the allegations of Turkish support for Islamic
State - strongly denied by Ankara - are widely believed by Kurds
on both sides of the border.
"Turkey won't allow us to defend Kobani because they support
ISIL," said balaclava-clad Shirwan, 28, holding aloft the
red-starred PKK flag as a crowd gathered to protest near the
Mursitpinar border gate. "Where is the peace process?"
Deputy Prime Minister Yalcin Akdogan slammed the
"ingratitude" of protesters, noting that Turkey had taken in
some 150,000 Syrian Kurds fleeing the Islamic State onslaught in
a matter of just days.
"You have opened your gates, your heart, but on the other
side some are constantly fuelling tensions. These are not good
things for the peace process, they don't fit with the spirit of
the process," Akdogan said as the protests spread this week.
Another two ministers affirmed the government's commitment
to the peace process on Friday and said it would not be
sidelined by "provocations".
"We have our own road map. We are leading the solution
process, it's not being shaped by others who want to lead us,"
Interior Minister Efkan Ala told reporters.
Kurdish suspicions about Ankara's relationship with Islamic
State deepened after 46 Turkish hostages held for more than
three months by the group were released on Saturday, with no
shots fired and no ransom paid.
In an effort to lower the tensions, a delegation from the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has spent the last
week meeting PKK leaders in the mountains of northern Iraq and
top Turkish government officials.
But in a subsequent statement it piled fresh pressure on the
government, criticising it for failing to put mechanisms in
place to enable the two sides to begin advanced negotiations.
"DEEP INSTABILITY"
Ankara is sensitive to the risk of the PKK edging towards
fresh hostilities, 30 years after it took up arms to try to
carve out an independent state in the mainly Kurdish southeast.
"The Kurdish political movement's abandonment of the peace
process and resumption of hostilities in such a chaotic regional
atmosphere could drag Turkey rapidly into deep instability,"
said political commentator Rusen Cakir.
But he said it would not be logical for the PKK to resume
fighting Turkey while involved in conflict in Syria and Iraq,
where its fighters played an important role in saving thousands
of people from the Yazidi sect fleeing an IS advance.
PKK guerrillas began withdrawing to bases in the mountains
of northern Iraq in the summer of 2013 under the terms of the
peace process, but those moves came to a halt amid militant
accusations of Ankara foot dragging on reform.
Many of them fought in Iraq alongside Kurdish peshmerga
fighters against IS last month, while their allies in Syria, the
People's Defense Units (YPG), are on the frontline there.
The Kurds' role battling Islamic State has raised the PKK's
profile, strengthening its hand in the peace process and making
the ultimate goal of disarming the group look more remote.
The boost has triggered efforts to have it removed from
lists of terrorist groups in the United States, European Union
and Turkey, although such a prospect seems distant for now and
fresh conflict in Turkey would end those hopes.
"A movement which resumed conflict with Turkey would risk
losing most of the gains which were made by fighting against
ISIL, leading to the alienation of those who have started
getting closer to them," Cakir wrote in Vatan newspaper.
"EXPLOSION OF ANGER"
The course of the peace process could be determined by the
outcome of the conflict between the PKK and Islamic State.
"The ideal scenario for Ankara would be the PKK fighting
ISIL and neither winning," said Akin Unver, assistant professor
at Kadir Has University. "This way Turkey would be able to
dictate its terms to an exhausted PKK in the peace process."
The latest statement from the PKK leadership in the Qandil
mountains of northern Iraq ratcheted up its already fierce
criticism of the Turkish government, accusing it of a
"declaration of war" on the Kurdish people.
"There is a big explosion of anger and rebellion against
Turkey among all Kurdistan's people," it said in a statement.
"Getting ISIL to attack a small autonomous region like Kobani
which only has a frontier into Turkey was the final straw."
But it will be Ocalan, serving a life sentence on the prison
island of Imrali south of Istanbul, who has the final word on
the future of the peace process, as PKK commander Karayilan
acknowledged this week.
The HDP has applied to the authorities to meet Ocalan but it
is not clear when that meeting will take place.
Erdogan has invested considerable political capital in the
peace process, facing considerable nationalist opposition to
negotiating with a group vilified for decades. He has also
gained support for his efforts among conservative Kurds.
The government has pushed through language and cultural
reforms to boost the rights of Kurds, who make up some 20
percent of the 77 million population, although Kurdish
politicians are pushing for political autonomy and an amnesty
for PKK fighters.
Erdogan's task has been complicated by growing Kurdish
assertiveness in the southeast, where several Kurdish schools
have opened without permission in a challenge to state authority
in recent weeks.
PKK militants have also stepped up what Justice Minister
Bekir Bozdag has described as "provocations" including
kidnappings, the burning of vehicles and road closures aimed at
sabotaging the peace process.
The restiveness of Kurds hostile to the state has been
raised a notch by the allegations of support for IS in Syria.
Some 12 km west of the Mursitpinar border in Syria, Kurdish
and IS fighters exchanged fire in a week-long battle over the
village of Siftek,as mostly Syrian Kurdish villagers watched
from a hillside in Turkey.
"Turkey is supporting ISIL. They support them because they
don't want the Kurds to be free," Cuneyt Sohmet, a Kurdish
activist from Turkey's Siirt province, said as gunfire echoed
around the hills.
"But if they do that, peace in the region, peace in Turkey
will not be possible."
