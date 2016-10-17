ISTANBUL Some 3,000 Iraqi forces trained by Turkey are taking part in a U.S.-led operation to drive Islamic State from the Iraqi city of Mosul, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Earlier, military sources told Reuters about half of the 3,000 Turkish-trained forces were participating, while the other half were being kept in reserve.

Turkey has been locked in a row with Iraq's central government over the presence of Turkish troops at a camp in northern Iraq and over who should take part in the assault on Mosul.

