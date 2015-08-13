(Fixes spelling of minister's first name)
ISTANBUL Aug 13 Turkey does not expect to
deploy ground forces in Syria to fight Islamic State but that
option should remain on the table, Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said on Thursday.
Long a reluctant partner in the U.S.-led coalition against
Islamic State, NATO member Turkey last month made a dramatic
shift in policy, sending warplanes to attack the Islamist
hardline group in northern Syria. It has also opened its air
bases for use in coalition air strikes.
However, it has not launched ground operations in Syria.
"Right now, no ground operation is envisaged, but in the
future whatever is needed to fight Islamic State - including
ground operations - should be done. This is my personal
opinion," Cavusoglu told HaberTurk TV in an interview.
The United States launched its first manned air strikes
against Islamic State targets from the Incirlik Air Base in
Turkey on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
(Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)