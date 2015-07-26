UPDATE 1-Facebook profit surges 76.6 pct as ad sales jump
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
ANKARA, July 26 Turkey has asked NATO to hold an extraordinary council meeting next week to discuss its security operations against Islamic State and PKK Kurdish militants, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The meeting is likely to be held on Tuesday, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.