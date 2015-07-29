ANKARA, July 29 Oil flow on an Iraqi pipeline carrying Kirkuk and Kurdish oil to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan has been halted after saboteours attacked it, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday.

"The pipeline has been damaged and the flow is halted due to sabotage by terrorists," Yildiz said in a statement, but added that there was no impact so far on the country's oil supply.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Nick Tattersall)