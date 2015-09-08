* Turkish warplanes bomb Kurdish militant targets in Iraq
* Some 100 security force members killed since July
* Conflict has shattered peace process
* HQs of pro-Kurdish opposition, daily attacked
* Prime Minister tweets to call for calm
(Adds PM's call for calm)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 8 Turkish Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu appealed for calm on Tuesday after
crowds angered by renewed Kurdish militant violence attacked
newspapers and offices of a pro-Kurdish political party.
The unrest took place after Kurdish militants killed 15
police officers in two bombings in eastern Turkish provinces.
More than 40 Turkish warplanes also hit Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) targets overnight in northern Iraq, where the group
has bases, in response to Sunday's killing of 16 soldiers near
the Iraqi border -- the deadliest attack since a two-year-old
ceasefire ended.
"It is unacceptable to damage media institutions, political
party buildings and the property of our civilian citizens,"
Davutoglu said on Twitter, refering to the crowd violence.
"I invite all my citizens with hearts full of love for the
country to calm, embrace one another, and to have confidence in
the state."
Tuesday's bombing in Igdir province, which killed 14 police
officers in a minibus, was the latest in a daily stream of
attacks by the PKK on soldiers and police in eastern Turkey
since fighting resumed in July.
A separate bomb attack in southeastern province Mardin
killed one police officer and wounded three others.
President Tayyip Erdogan said the PKK had suffered "serious
damage" inside and outside Turkey and was now on the defensive.
"The recent developments are a result of the ensuing panic.
The losses inflicted on the organisation by (Turkish military)
operations can be expressed in the thousands," he said in a
speech to academics at his palace in Ankara.
The renewed conflict, weeks before polls the ruling AK Party
hopes will restore its majority, has shattered a peace process
launched by Erdogan in 2012 in an attempt to end an insurgency
that has killed more than 40,000 people over three decades.
It has also complicated Turkey's role in the U.S.-led fight
against Islamic State. A Kurdish militia allied with the PKK has
been battling Islamic State in northern Syria, backed by U.S.
air strikes. But Turkey fears territorial gains by Syria's Kurds
will fuel separatist sentiment among its own Kurdish population.
Dozens of F-16 and F-4 jets took part in the air operation
in northern Iraq, which began around 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on
Monday and continued for six hours.
They targeted PKK bases in Qandil, Basyan Avashin and Zap,
and hit weapons and food stores as well as the militants'
machinegun positions.
Military operations involving ground troops were continuing
in a forested area right on the border, security sources said,
but did not confirm Turkish media reports that special forces
had crossed into Iraq in a "hot pursuit" manoeuvre - something
they have done during past periods of intense conflict.
One of the sources said scores of PKK fighters were killed
in the bombing raids. The PKK, which launched a separatist
insurgency in 1984, is designated a terrorist organisation by
Turkey, the European Union and United States.
NATIONALIST ANGER
The Igdir attack came as police travelled in a minibus to a
border gate linking Turkey to the autonomous Nakhchivan enclave,
sandwiched between Armenia and Iran and controlled by
Azerbaijan, the Dogan news agency reported.
Erdogan said on Sunday that some 2,000 PKK militants had
been killed since the conflict resumed in July. Around 100
members of Turkish security forces have been killed, based on
information from government officials and security sources.
The PKK attacks have triggered nationalist anger against
Kurds. A crowd attacked the headquarters of pro-Kurdish
opposition Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) in the capital
Ankara on Tuesday night, the party said.
"There are hundreds in front of the building now, chanting
slogans and throwing stones, breaking the windows of our
building. Police are just watching," HDP lawmaker Garo Paylan
told Reuters. Ankara police were not available for comment.
"What's being broken there is our hope of living together,"
Paylan said, and added that a small fire was put out by
firefighters.
HDP said on Twitter that 126 of the party's buildings around
the country were attacked on Monday.
Separately, the headquarters of Hurriyet newspaper in
Istanbul was pelted with stones by a group, the daily said, less
than 48 hours after a similar attack.
Crowds near the Mediterranean city of Mersin closed a
highway and attacked buses travelling to largely Kurdish
regions, breaking windows with rocks, newspapers reported.
About 2,000 people overran a state construction project in
Erzurum province, angry with a group of ethnic Kurdish builders
suspected of sympathising with the PKK, the leftwing daily
BirGun said. CNN Turk news channel said Kurdish seasonal farm
labourers in the town of Beypazari near the capital Ankara
barely escaped a group that attempted to lynch them.
Late on Tuesday, an HDP office and a nearby bookstore in
central Anatolian province of Kirsehir was set on fire by an
angry group chanting slogans in favour of killed soldiers and
policemen. The bookstore belonged to an HDP official, media
reports said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Gulsen Solaker and Ayla Jean
Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Tom Heneghan)