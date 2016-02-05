Internally displaced Syrian fleeing advancing pro-government Syrian forces wait near the Syrian-Turkish border after they were given permission by the Turkish authorities to enter Turkey, in Khirbet Al-Joz, Latakia countryside February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

ISTANBUL A Turkish charity said on Friday it is setting up a new refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey for some of the tens of thousands fleeing Russian bombardment and Syrian government forces closing in on Aleppo.

Over the last 24 hours, government troops and their Lebanese and Iranian allies have fully encircled the countryside north of Aleppo and cut off the main supply route linking the city, Syria's largest before the war, to Turkey.

The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), which is funded by donations and carries out humanitarian work inside Turkey and abroad, already has at least 10 camps on the border strip, official Serkan Nergis told Reuters.

"Once the supply route was closed, people began to escape to Turkey and, within two days, around 50,000 have piled up near the border," Nergis said. The foundation, focused largely on Muslim communities, was set up in 1995 after the Bosnian war.

With the existing refugee facilities full and with more people expected at Turkey's southeastern Oncupinar border gate, IHH said it plans further camps.

"We are now building new temporary shelters there. We are distributing food and water. The accumulation of people has intensified since yesterday noon and our colleagues believe the number will go up," Nergis said.

The United Nations said on Friday the Syrian government's offensive on Aleppo has prompted at least 15,000 people to flee.

Turkey is a major backer of the Syrian opposition and says there can be no peace in Syria without President Bashar al Assad's removal.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Syrian peace talks in Geneva, which were suspended on Wednesday, were pointless while Assad's forces and Russia continued their attacks.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan/Ruth Pitchford)