ISTANBUL, March 13 Turkish coastguards found
more than 300 refugees, mostly Syrians, when they seized a cargo
ship they had opened fired on for failing obey an order to stop
off Turkey's western coast, the regional governor said on
Friday.
Refugee trafficking in the seas around Turkey is a major
problem. Turkey itself has kept its borders open to refugees
since the start of Syria's civil war four years ago, and around
2 million people have fled across the frontier.
Police arrested three crew and found the 337 immigrants
after seizing the 59-meter-long vessel late on Thursday as it
passed through the Dardanelles strait.
The passengers were taken to a nearby sports hall for
questioning and health checks, the local governor's office said.
Canakkale Governor Ahmet Cinar told reporters the
coastguards were only able to stop the ship by opening fire on
the engine room and locking the rudder.
Nobody was injured during the operation and the ship was
docked at the Gelibolu port, Turkish media said.
