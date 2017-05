European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans, EU Council President Donald Tusk, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L-R) attend a news conference after visiting Nizip refugee camp near Gaziantep, Turkey , April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday all necessary measures will be taken to prevent missile fire in Kilis, a Turkish town bordering a region controlled by Islamic State militants in Syria.

Kilis has repeatedly come under rocket fire in recent weeks. On Friday, two people died and four were injured in such an incident.

