Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey in this December 1, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have no meeting planned while they are both in Paris for a climate change summit, sources in Erdogan's office said on Monday.

Ankara's ties with Moscow have been strained since last week when the Turkish air force shot down a Russian warplane it said had violated its airspace while flying sorties in Syria.

