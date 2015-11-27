* Erdogan lashes out after reports Turks detained
* Relations between Ankara and Moscow at a low
* Russia threatens economic retaliation
* Erdogan says may speak to Putin in Paris
By Daren Butler and Maria Tsvetkova
ISTANBUL/MOSCOW, Nov 27 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan warned Russia on Friday not to "play with fire", citing
reports Turkish businessmen had been detained in Russia, while
Moscow said it would suspend visa-free travel with Turkey.
Relations between the former Cold War antagonists are at
their lowest in recent memory after Turkey shot down a Russian
jet near the Syrian border on Tuesday. Russia has threatened
economic retaliation, a response Erdogan has dismissed as
emotional and indecorous.
The incident has proved a distraction for the West, which is
looking to build support for the U.S.-led fight against Islamic
State in Syria. The nearly five-year-old Syrian civil war has
been complicated by Russian air strikes in defence of President
Bashar al-Assad.
Turkey, which has long sought Assad's ouster, has extensive
trade ties with Moscow, which could come under strain. Erdogan
condemned reports that some Turkish businessmen had been
detained for visa irregularities while attending a trade fair in
Russia.
"It is playing with fire to go as far as mistreating our
citizens who have gone to Russia," Erdogan told supporters
during a speech in Bayburt, in northeast Turkey. "We really
attach a lot of importance to our relations with Russia ... We
don't want these relations to suffer harm in any way."
He said he may speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin
at a climate summit in Paris next week. Putin has so far refused
to contact Erdogan because Ankara does not want to apologise for
the downing of the jet, a Putin aide said.
Erdogan has said Turkey deserves the apology because its air
space was violated.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Moscow
would suspend its visa-free regime with Turkey as of Jan. 1,
which could affect Turkey's tourism industry.
Turkey's seaside resorts are among the most popular holiday
destinations for Russians, who make up Turkey's largest number
of tourist arrivals after Germany.
An association of Russian defence factories, which includes
the producers of Kalashnikov rifles, Armata tanks and Book
missile systems, has recommended its members suspend buying
materials from Turkey, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
That could damage contracts worth hundreds of millions of
dollars.
Russia's agriculture ministry has already increased checks
on food and agriculture imports from Turkey, in one of the first
public moves to curb trade.
Turkish government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday
Turkey's council of ministers was also discussing which measures
to take, but that he hoped that these would not last long.
"I couldn't imagine that Russia would completely abandon its
relations with Turkey over such an incident," he told a news
conference. "For us it's impossible for Turkey to abandon its
relations with Russia over such an incident."
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Erdogan said that Turkey did not go looking to shoot down a
Russian jet but acted after it strayed into Turkish air space.
It was, he said, an "automatic reaction" to standing
instructions given to the military. Moscow insists the jet never
left Syrian air space.
Lower house speaker Sergei Naryshkin called the incident an
"intentional murder" of its soldiers, saying Russia had the
right to mount a military response.
The incident has worsened the outlook for the Syrian peace
process, dashing recent optimism following the Group of 20
meeting in Turkey where U.S. President Barack Obama held an
informal meeting with Putin.
"It certainly did not help," U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura
said.
However, Putin did ask France to draw up a map of where
groups fighting Islamic State militants operate in Syria in
order not to bomb them, France's foreign minister said.
Turkey and Russia have also traded blows over Islamic State,
with each side accusing the other of being soft on terrorism.
Lavrov, Moscow's foreign minister, said on Friday Russia had
"more and more questions" about Ankara's commitment to
eradicating terrorism.
Erdogan has rejected Russia's accusations that Turkey is
buying oil and gas from Islamic State, calling it "slander" and
saying Turkey only made purchases from known sources. He also
accused Russian companies and Islamic State of selling oil to
the Syrian regime.
Separately, warplanes believed to be Russian carried out
several air strikes on a Syrian town near the Turkish border on
Friday, a monitoring group said, one of several reported close
to the boundary this week.
