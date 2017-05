ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have no meeting planned while they are both in Paris for a climate change summit, sources in Erdogan's office said on Monday.

Ankara's ties with Moscow have been strained since last week when the Turkish air force shot down a Russian warplane it said had violated its airspace while flying sorties in Syria.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)