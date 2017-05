An activist holds a placard that reads, ''Bring Turkey to account'' to protest in reaction after a Russian war plane was shot down by Turkey, in front of the Turkish embassy in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ANKARA Turkey's foreign ministry on Saturday advised people to postpone all non-urgent travel to Russia, the latest move in an escalating row between Moscow and Ankara over a Russian jet downed by Turkey on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement that following difficulties faced by Turkish visitors and residents in Russia, it advised Turks to postpone all non-urgent travel.

