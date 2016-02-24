Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference after the High Level Partnership Forum in Istanbul, Turkey, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to violate Turkish airspace, three months after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

Erdogan, who was speaking to a group of local officials in Ankara in a speech broadcast live, also said the Syrian Kurdish YPG and its political arm, the PYD, should be excluded from the Syrian ceasefire process.

