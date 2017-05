ANKARA Turkey's military on Monday dismissed reported Russian allegations that Turkish troops are inside Syrian territory as "false", according to a statement from the military.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments to Ren-TV, which were broadcast on Sunday and quoted by Russian news agencies, that Russia had evidence that Turkey's armed forces are on Syrian territory.

