ISTANBUL Nov 28 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Saturday the climate change summit in Paris next
week could be a chance to repair relations with Moscow after
Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border on
Tuesday.
Erdogan has said Turkey would not apologise for downing the
jet, which resulted in the death of one of the pilots. Because
of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to contact
Erdogan over the incident.
But Moscow has retaliated with economic sanctions on Turkey
and has retracted visa-free travel between the two countries.
"The recent events really saddened us," Erdogan said in a
televised speech in the western city of Baliksehir. However, he
stopped short of the apology demanded by Russia.
Erdogan has said Turkey deserves the apology because its air
space was violated by the Russian aircraft.
"On Monday in Paris there will be an international climate
summit, that can be a chance to repair our relations with
Russia. Confrontation will not bring anyone happiness. As much
as Russia is important for Turkey, Turkey is important for
Russia," Erdogan said.
Turkish government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said Turkey is
deliberating which measures to take in light of Russia's
retaliatory steps.
(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Polina Devlitt; Writing by Dasha
