ISTANBUL Dec 6 Turkey accused Russia of a
"provocation" on Sunday after a serviceman on the deck of a
Russian naval ship allegedly held a rocket launcher on his
shoulder while the vessel passed through Istanbul.
Relations have deteriorated sharply since Turkey last week
became the first NATO member in more than half a century to down
a Russian plane, which it said had violated its airspace while
flying sorties over Syria. The pilot was killed.
The NTV news channel broadcast photographs that it said
showed a serviceman brandishing a rocket launcher on the deck of
the landing ship Caesar Kunikov as it passed on Saturday through
the Bosphorus Strait, which bisects the city of Istanbul. It
said the ship was believed to be en route to Syria.
"For a Russian soldier to display a rocket launcher or
something similar while passing on a Russian warship is a
provocation," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters,
according to the Hurriyet news site. "If we perceive a
threatening situation, we will give the necessary response."
The Bosphorus offers the only passage to the world's oceans
for the Russian Black Sea fleet. A World War One-era treaty
obliges Turkey to allow all ships to pass during peacetime.
Turkey had considered Russia a strategic partner as its main
energy supplier, despite deep differences over Syria. But since
Turkey shot the plane down, Moscow has introduced economic
sanctions including a ban on Turkish foods and other products
worth as much as $1 billion.
NTV said three NATO frigates with Canadian, Spanish and
Portuguese flags had been moored in Istanbul as the Caesar
Kunikov passed through.
