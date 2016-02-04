ANKARA Feb 4 The Turkish foreign ministry said on Thursday that agreement on an observation flight over Turkey requested by Russia under the Treaty on Open Skies could not be reached so the flight did not occur.

A statement from the ministry said an agreement could not be reached on the mission plan. Tensions between Turkey and Russia rose after Turkish jets shot down a Russian plane flying in neighbouring Syria in November. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Daren Butler)