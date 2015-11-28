MOSCOW Nov 28 President Vladimir Putin is fully
mobilised to tackle what the Kremlin regards as an unprecedented
threat from Turkey following the shooting down of one of its
warplanes by a Turkish F-16, the Russian leader's spokesman said
on Saturday.
In comments which underscore how angry the Kremlin still is
over the incident, Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, called the
behaviour of the Turkish air force "absolute madness" and said
Ankara's subsequent handling of the crisis had reminded him of
the "theatre of the absurd."
"Nobody has the right to traitorously shoot down a Russian
plane from behind," Peskov told Russia's "News on Saturday" TV
programme, calling Turkish evidence purporting to show the
Russian SU-24 jet had violated Turkish air space "cartoons".
Peskov said the crisis had prompted Putin, whose ministers
are preparing retaliatory economic measures against Turkey, to
"mobilise" in the way an army does in tense times.
"The president is mobilised, fully mobilised, mobilised to
the extent that circumstances demand," said Peskov.
"The circumstances are unprecedented. The gauntlet thrown
down to Russia is unprecedented. So naturally the reaction is in
line with this threat."
Peskov said Putin was aware of a Turkish request for him to
meet President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Paris
climate change conference next week but gave no indication of
whether such a meeting would take place.
Erdogan on Saturday said the Paris summit could be a chance
to repair Ankara's relations with Russia.
Peskov denied Turkish press reports which said Moscow and
Ankara had struck a deal for their warplanes to stop flying
along the Syrian-Turkish border, saying military ties between
the two countries had been severed and a hot line meant to avoid
misunderstandings among their pilots dismantled.
Peskov, according to the TASS news agency, also spoke of how
Erdogan's son had a "certain interest" in the oil industry.
Putin has said oil from Syrian territory controlled by Islamic
State militants is finding its way to Turkey.
Erdogan has spoken of slander and asked anyone making such
accusations to back up their words with evidence.
Peskov said he "noted" that Turkey's newly-appointed energy
minister, Berat Albayrak, was Erdogan's son-in-law.
Peskov said there could be up to 200,000 Turkish citizens on
Russian soil.
"What's important is that everyone who is able to use their
influence to guarantee at least some predictability in the
pattern of Turkey's behaviour," said Peskov. "Russian planes
should never be shot down."
