* Row over downed jet escalates
* Putin signs sanctions decree
* Turkish firms, nationals to be targeted
* Ankara says the move will only worsen situation
By Andrew Osborn and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Nov 28 President Vladimir Putin signed a
decree imposing a raft of punitive economic sanctions against
Turkey on Saturday, underlining the depth of the Kremlin's anger
towards Ankara four days after Turkey shot down a Russian
warplane.
The decree, which entered into force immediately, said
charter flights from Russia to Turkey would be banned, that tour
firms would be told not to sell any holidays there, and that
unspecified Turkish imports would be outlawed, and Turkish firms
and nationals have their economic activities halted or curbed.
"The circumstances are unprecedented. The gauntlet thrown
down to Russia is unprecedented. So naturally the reaction is in
line with this threat," Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said
hours before the decree was published.
A senior Turkish official told Reuters the sanctions would
only worsen the standoff between Moscow and Ankara.
But aides to Putin say he is incandescent that Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan has yet to apologise for the Nov. 24
incident near the Syrian-Turkish border in which one Russian
pilot was killed along with a Russian marine who tried to rescue
the crew of the downed SU-24 jet.
Senior Russian officials have called the episode, one of the
most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member
country and Russia for half a century, a pre-planned
provocation.
Erdogan has been equally robust. He has said Turkey will not
apologise for downing the jet, saying Ankara was fully within
its rights to defend its air space. On Saturday, he appeared to
soften his rhetoric a little, saying the episode had saddened
him.
Putin's spokesman suggested the Russian leader was ready for
a long standoff however, saying he was "fully mobilised" to
tackle what he regarded as an unprecedented threat from Turkey.
NATIONAL SECURITY
The decree, posted on the Kremlin's website, spoke of the
need to protect Russia's national security and Russian citizens
"from criminal and other illegal activities".
In it, Putin ordered the government to prepare a list of
goods, firms and jobs that would be affected. Some of the
measures announced have already been informally introduced.
The government is expected to publish the list of banned
imports on Monday, Interfax news agency reported, citing a
government source. The list is likely to include food and some
other products, a second government source said.
Turkey mainly sells food, agricultural products and
textiles to Moscow and is also one of the most popular holiday
destinations for Russians. Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said he
thought up to 200,000 Turkish citizens could be on Russian soil.
Putin signed the decree days before a climate change summit
in Paris. Erdogan said earlier on Saturday it could be a chance
to repair relations with Moscow.
"Confrontation will not bring anyone happiness. As much as
Russia is important for Turkey, Turkey is important for Russia,"
Erdogan said in a televised speech in the western city of
Baliksehir.
Peskov said Putin was aware of a Turkish request for him to
meet Erdogan on the sidelines of the Paris conference but gave
no indication of whether such a meeting would take place.
He called the behaviour of the Turkish air force "absolute
madness" and said Ankara's subsequent handling of the crisis had
reminded him of the "theatre of the absurd."
"Nobody has the right to traitorously shoot down a Russian
plane from behind," Peskov told Russia's "News on Saturday" TV
programme, calling Turkish evidence purporting to show the
Russian jet had violated Turkish air space "cartoons".
Turkey's foreign ministry advised people on Saturday to
postpone all non-urgent travel to Russia.
Peskov, according to the TASS news agency, also spoke on
Saturday of how Erdogan's son had a "certain interest" in the
oil industry. Putin has said oil from Syrian territory
controlled by Islamic State militants is finding its way to
Turkey.
Erdogan has spoken of slander and asked anyone making such
accusations to back up their words with evidence.
