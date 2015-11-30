ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Monday his government would act "patiently, not
emotionally" before taking any measures in response to Russia's
decision to impose sanctions on Turkey.
Moscow said earlier in the day that it would ban mainly
imports of agricultural products from Turkey after the Turkish
military downed a Russian warplane last week that Ankara said
had breached Turkish airspace while flying missions in Syria.
Turkey was working to ensure ties with Russia, its main
energy supplier, do not rupture completely, Erdogan also told
reporters on the sidelines of a climate summit in Paris. His
comments were broadcast live by CNN Turk television.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)