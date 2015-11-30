(Adds quotes, details, background)
ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Monday his government would act "patiently and
not emotionally" before taking any measures in response to
Russia's decision to impose sanctions on Turkey.
Moscow said earlier in the day that it would ban mainly
imports of agricultural products from Turkey after the Turkish
military downed a Russian warplane on Nov. 24 which Ankara said
had breached Turkish airspace while flying missions in Syria.
"Let's act patiently and not emotionally," Erdogan told
reporters when asked whether Turkey would hit back with its own
sanctions. "Let's let their chips fall as they may, then if we
have our own chips, we'll let those fall."
Erdogan was speaking in comments broadcast live by CNN Turk
television on the sidelines of a climate summit in Paris, where
efforts to bring him together with Russian President Vladimir
Putin failed.
Turkey was working to ensure ties with Russia, its main
energy supplier, do not rupture completely, Erdogan said,
describing Moscow as a "strategic partner."
Asked if he would continue to press for a meeting, he said:
"Even if it is just a piece of string remaining ... we don't
want ties to be cut. How Russia will proceed, I cannot know."
Turkish officials have said the Russian jet violated Turkish
airspace and had been warned repeatedly. Moscow says the
aircraft was over Syria, where Russia is carrying out an air
campaign to support the forces of President Bashar al-Assad in a
four-year-old civil war.
Erdogan is among Assad's most outspoken critics, and
Russia's bombardment of certain opposition groups in Syria has
put Ankara and Moscow at odds. Erdogan has said Turkey will not
apologise for the downing of the plane.
Erdogan also dismissed as "unacceptable and immoral" Putin's
repeated allegation that Turkey purchases oil from Islamic State
and demanded the Russian side show documents to prove the
charge.
