ANKARA Nov 25 Turkey's foreign minister and his Russian counterpart agreed during a phone call on Wednesday that they could meet in Belgrade next week, a Turkish government official said, after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Turkish border.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who cancelled a trip to Istanbul scheduled for Wednesday, said Russia viewed the downing as a planned act and Moscow would "seriously reconsider" its relations with Ankara.

The meeting is expected to take place at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Belgrade, Serbia, on 3-4 December. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)