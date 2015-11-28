(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin
signed a decree imposing economic sanctions against Turkey on
Saturday, four days after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane
near the Syrian-Turkish border.
The decree, posted on the Kremlin's web site, said a ban on
charter flights from Russia to Turkey would be introduced, that
Russian tour operators should stop selling trips to Turkey, and
that imports of some Turkish products would be halted.
It also said the operations of Turkish companies in Russia
and the employment of Turkish staff by Russian firms would face
restrictions and ordered the government to prepare a list of
goods, firms and jobs that would be affected.
The degree, which came into force immediately, was entitled
"On measures to ensure Russia's national security and protect
Russian citizens from criminal and other illegal activities, and
the application of special economic measures against Turkey."
Some of the measures announced had already been informally
introduced.
Turkey mainly sells food, agricultural products and textiles
to Moscow. A Kremlin spokesman said earlier on Saturday there
could be up to 200,000 Turkish citizens on Russian soil.
Putin signed the decree days before a climate change summit
in Paris next week, which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
earlier on Saturday could be a chance to repair relations with
Moscow.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and
Andrew Osborn)