ANKARA Nov 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold talks at next week's climate summit in Paris, Turkish presidential sources said on Friday, but added that no time had been set for any talks.

Relations between the two former Cold War enemies have reached a recent nadir after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near its border with Syria this week.

