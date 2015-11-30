* Around 1,250 trucks carrying Turkish goods blocked from
entering
* Standoff between Ankara and Moscow deepen after downed jet
* Total of 800 containers waiting for clearance at ports
* Economic cost of stranded trucks up to $60,000 in five
days
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, Nov 30 Around 1,250 trucks carrying
Turkish exports have been blocked from entering Russia and are
stranded at border posts awaiting clearance, a senior shipping
industry representative told Reuters on Monday.
Six days after NATO-member Turkey shot down a Russian
fighter jet in the first known incident of its kind since the
Cold War, calls for calm have gone largely unheeded. Ankara
refuses to back down and Russia responds with sanctions.
"Russia has not given permission to Turkish trucks for entry
or transit passage for the past four days," Fatih Sener,
managing director of Turkey's International Shippers Association
(UND) said in an interview.
"Apart from the trucks waiting at the border posts, it
doesn't allow those that have entered the country but waiting to
discharge their load at the customs. This is the case for
Romanian, Bulgarian, Kazakh and Moldovan trucks carrying Turkish
goods," he said.
Both Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu have repeatedly said Ankara had no intention to
escalate the incident, but both reiterated that Turkey had the
right to defend its borders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is waiting for an
apology over the downing of an Su-24 warplane along the
Turkish-Syrian border, and approved a round of economic
sanctions against Ankara.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES
The decree, which entered into force immediately, said
charter flights from Russia to Turkey would be banned, that tour
firms would be told not to sell any holidays there, and that
unspecified Turkish imports would be outlawed, and Turkish firms
and nationals have their economic activities halted or curbed.
Trucks are stranded in Ukraine and Georgia for checks, which
Sener says now are more thorough than before and that the
economic cost of the delay since last Wednesday is around
$50,000 to $60,000. Furthermore, a total of 800 containers are
also waiting for clearance in the Turkish Black Sea port of
Samsun and at the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
Around 100 trucks awaiting transit passage at the Russian
border are now seeking alternative routes. "Azerbaijan has
allowed entry and these trucks will go to Central Asia through
this route, which is much more costly," he said.
Turkey mainly sells food, agricultural products and textiles
to Moscow and is also one of the most popular holiday
destinations for Russians. Around 50 percent of Turkey's exports
into Russia, which totaled $6 billion last year, go by land.
