WASHINGTON Nov 30 U.S. and Turkish evidence
shows a Russian military jet violated Turkish air space before
it was shot down last week, but it is important now that Moscow
and Ankara work to de-escalate the situation, the U.S. State
Department said on Monday.
State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a
briefing evidence from Turkey and U.S. sources "indicates the
Russian aircraft violated Turkish airspace" despite being warned
multiple times by Turkish forces. She declined to elaborate on
where the plane was when it was shot down.
Trudeau said while the United States supported Turkey's
right to defend its airspace, it was important now for Ankara
and Moscow to take steps to de-escalate the tensions on both
sides.
"We need to encourage dialogue now and we need to
de-escalate the situation," she said, adding that "continued
discussion between the two parties is what is important now."
