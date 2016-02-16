U.N. says 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke by phone late on Tuesday and said attacks by Russia and Syrian government forces north of Aleppo were worrisome, sources at Erdogan's office said.
Saying there could be no solution to the Syrian conflict with President Bashar al-Assad remaining in power, the two leaders called for an end to strikes on civilians and the lifting of sieges.
They said the attacks were making the humanitarian situation in the region worse.
Erdogan and King Salman also discussed attacks by Kurdish militia PYD on the northern Syrian town of Azaz, close to the Turkish border, and the shelling by the Turkish army in response.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.