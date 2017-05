DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Six people were wounded, five of them children, when a rocket hit the Turkish border town of Kilis on Thursday, the local governor, Ismail Catakli, said in a statement.

Police sources said the rocket came from Islamic State-controlled territory inside Syria. Since January of this year, such cross-border rocket attacks have killed 21 people and wounded 80 in Kilis, security sources said.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan)