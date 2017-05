ANKARA Syria-based missile systems harassed Turkey's warplanes on Tuesday while eight F-16 jets were on a patrol flight along the Syria border, the Turkish military said on Wednesday.

Russian aircraft twice entered Turkish air space at the weekend and Turkey says an unidentified MIG-29 harassed its jets on Monday, prompting the foreign ministry to summon the Russian ambassador three times in protest.

