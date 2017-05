DIYARBAKIR Two rockets from Islamic State controlled Syrian territory struck the Turkish town of Kilis on Sunday, injuring at least two people, security sources said.

The town which is just across the border from Syria has come under repeated rocket fire in recent weeks. On Saturday, it was hit by three rockets but there were no casualties.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams)