ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkey has no plans to send ground troops into Syria but has agreed with the United States that air cover should be provided for moderate rebels fighting Islamic State there, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was quoted as saying on Monday.

"If we are not going to send in land units on the ground, and we will not, then those forces acting as ground forces cooperating with us should be protected," Davutoglu was quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper as telling Turkish media editors.

He was also quoted as saying that the Syrian Kurdish PYD could "have a place in the new Syria" if it did not disturb Turkey, cut all relations with President Bashar al-Assad's administration and cooperated with opposition forces. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Paul Simao)