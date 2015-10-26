DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Oct 26 Two Turkish policemen
and four Islamic State militants were killed in a firefight
after police raided a house in Turkey's southeast early on
Monday, security sources said.
The clashes in the Kayapinar district of the mainly Kurdish
city of Diyarbakir were on-going, the sources said.
Turkish authorities have extended operations into suspected
Islamic State cells after a double suicide bombing in Ankara
that killed more than 100 people - the worst attack of its kind
in Turkey's modern history - was blamed on the militant group.
Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan said Syrian intelligence
and Kurdish militants, not just Islamic State, were behind the
attack that targeted a rally of pro-Kurdish activists and civic
groups.
Erdogan said Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the
Syrian "mukhabarat" secret police and the Syrian Kurdish PYD
militia had worked together with Islamic State in the bombing on
Oct. 10.
