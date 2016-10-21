Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey's activities in Syria are aimed at destroying terrorist organisations and securing its border, and it discusses all of its operations with coalition partners, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim's comment, to a group of reporters, were shown live by state-run broadcaster TRT. This week Turkish air strikes pounded a group of Kurdish fighters allied to a U.S.-backed militia in northern Syria, highlighting the conflicting agendas of NATO members Ankara and Washington in a complex battlefield.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)