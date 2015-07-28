By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 28
Stephen O'Brien warned Turkey on Tuesday against calling its
planned buffer in northern Syria "a safe zone" unless there is a
guarantee of protection for civilians who are likely to flood
the area for help.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that a "secure
zone" would pave the way for the return of 1.7 million Syria
refugees currently sheltering in Turkey after fleeing their
country's four-year civil war.
"What you don't want to do is call something a safe zone,
people flee to it, but it hasn't got sufficient protection,"
O'Brien told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council
on the humanitarian situation in Syria.
"As our primary objective is the protection of civilians we
need to make sure there is protection in place and that is not
always the role of the humanitarians, it needs to be established
by others," he said.
Turkey and the United States are working on plans to provide
air cover for Syrian rebels and sweep Islamic State militants
from a strip along the Turkish border. But U.S. officials said
the aim was not to create a civilian "safe zone."
O'Brien said the United Nations was in constant contact with
all the parties regarding new proposals.
Turkish warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in Syria
for the first time on Friday, joining a U.S.-led coalition that
has been bombing Islamic State targets in Syria for the past 10
months.
"We are facing this kind of escalation by the Turkish
government, it's an irresponsible action," Syria's U.N.
Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told reporters on Tuesday.
A Syrian government crackdown on a pro-democracy movement in
2011 sparked a civil war. Islamic State militants have taken
advantage of a more the chaos to seize swathes of territory in
Syria and Iraq and declare a caliphate.
The United Nations has said that some 220,000 people have
been killed and 7.6 million are internally displaced in Syria.
Another 4 million people have fled the country, which O'Brien
said was the largest refugee population from a single conflict
in more than 25 years.
"Syria today ... is the most acute, unrelenting and shameful
blot on the world's humanitarian conscience," said O'Brien, who
hopes to visit Damascus next month.
