ANKARA The United States is "two-faced" if it does not see the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as a terrorist group, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Cavusoglu also told a news conference that it was "unacceptable" for U.S. soldiers to wear the YPG insignia on their uniforms.

Cavusgolu made the comment at a news conference in the resort province of Antalya, which is hosting a United Nations Summit for least developed countries. His comments were broadcast live on Turkish television.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)