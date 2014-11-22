* Biden addresses energy summit in Istanbul
By Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Nov 22 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
welcomed an agreement between Iraq's central government and its
northern Kurdistan region over the management of oil exports, a
step forward in a feud that has threatened the unity of Iraq.
In a speech in Istanbul on Saturday that touched on energy
issues from Russia to Cyprus, Biden said he was encouraged to
see a recent interim agreement between Baghdad and Arbil on
managing exports and revenue sharing.
After years of friction, the two sides last week struck a
deal in which Kurds will give half of their overall oil
shipments to the federal government and Baghdad will pay overdue
civil servants' salaries in the region.
Oil has been at the heart of a feud between the Arab-led
government in Baghdad and the ethnic Kurdish-run northern
enclave, with disputes over oilfields, territory and crude
revenues shared between the two regions.
The Kurdish autonomous region and the Baghdad government are
both important actors in the fight against Islamic State
militants who have captured broad regions of Iraq and Syria.
Biden, who was speaking at an Atlantic Council summit, also
said that Washington supported the development of an oil
pipeline from southern Iraq's Basra oilfields to Turkey's
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, a project which Turkey has long
advocated despite reluctance in Baghdad.
Addressing tensions in Ukraine, Biden warned that Moscow
should not use its energy resources as a political weapon, and
said that Europe should look for alternative energy solutions.
"I have no doubt Russia will and should remain a major
source of energy supply for Europe and the world. This is about
energy security. To achieve it, Europe needs to make sure it
diversifies its resources, its routes and its suppliers."
Russia and Ukraine reached a temporary pricing deal last
month after Moscow switched off the gas supply to its ex-Soviet
neighbour, amidst worsening relations over Russian support for
rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Biden also touched on the exploitation of Cypriot gas
reserves, a source of tension between Cyprus and Turkey, which
does not recognise the EU member country.
Biden said the reserves could be a force for stability and
prosperity in the region if Cyprus developed them in cooperation
with all its neighbours.
Talks between Cyprus and its politically and ethnically
separate Turkish Cypriot north have broken down in recent weeks.
Speaking shortly after Biden, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu warned that any unilateral exploitation of gas near
Cyprus would be met with a similar response by northern Cyprus.
"That's why parties should return to the negotiating table
as soon as possible," Davutoglu said.
