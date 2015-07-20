WASHINGTON, July 20 The White House said on Monday it strongly condemns what it called a "heinous terror attack" in Turkey near the Syrian border that killed at least 28 people.

"We express our solidarity with the Turkish government and the Turkish people and reaffirm our undeterred resolve to the fight against the shared threat of terrorism," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a briefing with reporters. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)