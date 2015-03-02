WASHINGTON, March 2 Twitter Inc and
U.S. authorities are investigating alleged threats made by
Islamic State militants against the social media network's
co-founder and other employees, according to media reports.
Islamic State supporters, in online posts on Sunday, called
for attacks against Twitter and its "interests," including death
threats, according to the online news media company Buzzfeed,
which first reported the story, and NBC.
"Our security team is investigating the veracity of these
threats with relevant law enforcement officials," Twitter said
in a statement late Sunday, according to reports by CNBC and
Buzzfeed.
Representatives for Twitter could not be immediately reached
for comment.
One alleged threat was directed to Twitter co-founder Jack
Dorsey, NBC reported. Dorsey didn't address or acknowledge the
threats in his tweets on Sunday.
Islamic State militants have relied heavily on Twitter and
other social media technology to coordinate and communicate,
including shocking videos of beheadings and other violent acts
against its enemies.
But social media companies, including Twitter, have also
removed content and suspended accounts that post gruesome
content, such as executions.
"Your virtual war on us will cause a real war on you," one
online post by Islamic State supporters said, according to
Buzzfeed. "We told you from the beginning it's not your war, but
you didn't get it and kept closing our accounts on Twitter, but
we always come back."
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)