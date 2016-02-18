(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Islamic State's
English-language reach on Twitter has stalled in recent months
amid a stepped-up crackdown against the extremist group's army
of digital proselytizers, who have long relied on the site to
recruit and radicalize new adherents, according to a study being
released on Thursday.
Suspensions of English-speaking users affiliated with
Islamic State from June to October 2015 have limited the group's
growth and in some cases devastated the viral reach of specific
users, according to the report from George Washington
University's Program on Extremism, which analyzed a list of
accounts promoted by the militant group.
The report found that easily discoverable English accounts
sympathetic to Islamic State was usually under 1,000, and that
those users' activity was mostly insular, limited to interacting
with each other. Islamic State has seized control of wide swaths
of Iraq and Syria and claimed credit for attacks in Paris in
November that killed 130. The U.S. and other governments
consider it a terrorist organization.
Twitter Inc has long been criticized by government
officials for its relatively lax approach to policing content,
even as other Silicon Valley companies like Facebook Inc
began to more actively police their platforms.
Under intensified pressure from the White House,
presidential candidates and some civil society groups, Twitter
announced earlier this month it had shut down more than 125,000
terrorism-related accounts since the middle of 2015, most of
them linked to the Islamic State group.
In a blog post, the company said that while it only takes
down accounts reported by other users it had increased the size
of teams monitoring and responding to reports and has decreased
its response time "significantly."
J.M. Berger, a co-author of the report, said Twitter is
still less active than many of its rivals but that part of that
is due to its relative youth as a company.
"Each company has been dragged into this kicking and
screaming," he said in an interview.
Reporting of Twitter accounts affiliated with Islamic State
is a steady, low-level activity generally, but occasionally
events lead to "periodic purges," Berger said.
The study took place prior to the Paris attacks, which the
researchers said likely led to a heavy wave of suspensions
mostly in French and Arabic networks.
The average tweets per day measured across the lifetime of
an account also declined during the monitored interval, from a
peak of approximately 14.5 in June to a low of 5.5 by October,
the report found. The average number of followers was measured
between 300 and 400.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)