NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian police were trying to
track down a man on Saturday that a British television report
identified as a publicist for the Islamic State, pumping out a
stream of Twitter updates on the militant group's campaign from
his base in Bangalore.
Channel 4 said the man behind "Shami Witness", a Twitter
handle followed by thousands of people including most foreign
fighters for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, was an Indian
professional in the country's high-tech capital.
It showed an interview with the man operating the account
who wanted to be identified only as Mehdi because he feared his
life would be in danger. He told the channel that he would have
liked to join the Islamic State but for his family who were
dependent on him.
The Twitter handle has since been taken down.
Bangalore's police commissioner said officers were
investigating the report and trying to identify the man said to
be behind the Shami Witness handle who sent out hundreds of
tweets each day, cheering the Islamic State's advances and
mocking its enemies.
"We are already following up with this report. Our teams
have already started the work trying to verify the veracity and
truth in this report and trying to identify the people or the
person involved in it. So the work is on," M. N. Reddi said.
India has the world's third-largest Muslim population, but
they have largely kept away from global causes. So far, police
say only four men are known to have flown to the Middle East to
fight for the Islamic State. One has since returned and is in
police custody.
But officials say it is hard to track the number of
sympathisers of the Islamic State's ideology as there is no
central figure or recruiting authority.
According to Channel 4, Mehdi regularly shared jokes, funny
images and talked about superhero movies on his Facebook page,
posting pictures of pizza dinners with friends and Hawaiian
parties at work.
