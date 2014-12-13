(Recasts with arrest)
By Sanjeev Miglani and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian police on Saturday
arrested a company executive suspected of operating a
pro-Islamic State Twitter account that pumped out a stream of
updates on the violent group's military campaign from his base
in Bengaluru.
Mehdi Masroor Biswas's arrest at home came days after
Britain's Channel Four identified him as the man behind "Shami
Witness", the Twitter handle followed by thousands of people
including most foreign fighters for the Islamic State.
Police said the 24-year-old used to post Twitter messages
after office hours, cheering the Islamic State's advances in
Iraq and Syria, and mocking its enemies.
"He was particularly close to the English-speaking
terrorists of ISIS and became a source of incitement and
information for the new recruits trying to join ISIS/ISIL,"
police commissioner M. N. Reddi told reporters.
Police have "registered a case" against him for abetting war
against the state. But Mehdi's father told Times Now Channel
that his son was innocent and had been framed.
"My son is not linked to any jihadi group," his father -
whose identity was withheld - told the channel.
India has the world's third-largest Muslim population, but
police say only four men are known to have flown to the Middle
East to fight for the Islamic State. One has since returned and
is in police custody.
But officials say it is hard to track the number of
sympathisers of the Islamic State's ideology as there is no
central figure or recruiting authority.
Mehdi told Channel 4 in an interview this week that he would
have liked to join the Islamic State but for his family who were
dependent on him.
He regularly shared jokes, funny images and talked about
superhero movies on his Facebook page, posting pictures of pizza
dinners with friends and Hawaiian parties at work, the British
channel said.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Additional reporting by Nidhi
Verma and Siddarth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)