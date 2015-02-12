UPDATE 3-Oil prices trim losses as slide on supply glut leaves WTI near 6-month low
* Floating storage on tankers on the rise again in Asia (Updates prices, adds comments)
NEW YORK Feb 12 The United Nations Security Council on Thursday banned all trade in antiquities from war-torn Syria, threatened sanctions on anyone buying oil from Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants and urged states to stop kidnap ransom payments.
The 15-nation council unanimously adopted the Russian-drafted resolution, which is legally binding and gives the council authority to enforce decisions with economic sanctions. It does not authorize using military force. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Floating storage on tankers on the rise again in Asia (Updates prices, adds comments)
May 5 The United Arab Emirates is delaying the start-up of its first Korean-built nuclear reactor by a year because the local company that needs to operate it has not yet received a licence from the nuclear regulator, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in a statement on Friday.