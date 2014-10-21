UNITED NATIONS Oct 21 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Tuesday that a solely
military response to the threat of Islamic State in Syria could
fuel the radicalization of more Sunni armed groups and spark
more violence.
"Our long-term strategic objective in Syria remains a
political solution," Ban told the U.N. Security Council of
efforts to end Syria's three-and-a-half year civil war.
"A purely military response to the vicious new threat posed
by (Islamic State) could ultimately contribute to the
radicalization of other Sunni armed groups and spark a cycle of
renewed violence," he said.
Islamic State has seized swathes of territory in Iraq and
Syria and is being targeted by U.S.-led air strikes in both
countries. The group has been crucifying and beheading prisoners
and ordering non-Muslims and Shi'ites to convert or die.
The Sunni militant group is battling Kurdish forces for
control of the Syrian town of Kobani at the Turkish border. U.N.
envoy Staffan de Mistura, appointed by Ban to mediate a
political solution in Syria to end the war, has warned thousands
of people could be massacred if Kobani falls to Islamic State.
"Kobani is just one of many places across Syria where
civilians are under imminent threat," Ban told the council
meeting on the Middle East.
"In addition to the barbarity of (Islamic State), the Syrian
government continues to brutally and indiscriminately attack
populated areas including with barrel bombs," he said.
Ban urged the Security Council to fully support the efforts
of de Mistura to "reduce the suffering of the Syrian people and
contribute to a political solution." Some 3.2 million Syrians
have fled the violence that has killed nearly 200,000 people
since 2011, according to the United Nations.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrea Ricci)